Seoul stocks to move depending on data, Samsung guidance: analysts
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares are set to move depending on upcoming economic data and Samsung Electronics Co.'s second-quarter earnings guidance this week following the United States and China striking a trade war cease-fire in Japan, analysts said Sunday.
At the Group of 20 summit held in Osaka on Friday and Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on a trade war truce as Washington vowed to hold off on further tariffs and declared negotiations with China are "back on track."
The cease-fire that halts damaging trade frictions came in a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies on the sidelines of the G-20 conference.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent to 2,130.62 points Friday.
Brokerages expected the main index to move between 2,100 points and 2,200 points next week.
Last week, the KOSPI index gained 0.2 percent to 2,130.62 as investors took a wait-and-see attitude amid uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks.
"As widely expected, Trump and Xi agreed to continue talks without imposing more duties. Investors will now look to the consumer prices index, jobs data and other economic indicators to be released in early July and Samsung Electronics' second-quarter earnings guidance to be released on Friday," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said over the phone.
Samsung Electronics is expected to report an operating profit of 6 trillion won (US$5.2 billion) on sales of 55 trillion won for the April-June quarter, according to a market consensus calculated by market research firm FnGuide.
