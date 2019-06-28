Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean woman injured in Spain motorbike mugging dies: ministry

June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman who was seriously injured after struggling with a motorbike mugger in Spain has died, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The victim died at a hospital in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said in a release. Spanish police also confirmed her death by a severe head injury and said a probe is underway to track down the suspect, according to foreign news reports.

The woman, who was in Spain on a public duty related to a government advisory committee, was attacked by a thief riding a motorbike in the Spanish capital on Monday.

While she was trying to fight off the robber, she hit her head on the ground and fell into a coma.

The ministry said it has asked the Spanish authorities for a thorough investigation into the crime and swift apprehension of the suspect, while providing the victim's family with all consular efforts needed.

