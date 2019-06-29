S. Korean officials inspect beef processing facilities in Netherlands, Denmark
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, June 29 (Yonhap) -- A team of South Korean officials have inspected slaughterhouses and beef processing facilities in the Netherlands and Denmark to see if they meet the sanitary conditions for beef exports, an official said Saturday.
The four officials are set to end their 14-day trip to inspect 11 slaughterhouses and beef processing facilities in the Netherlands on Saturday, according to the official handling the issue at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Five other South Korean officials have already carried out similar inspections of eight abattoirs and beef processing facilities in Denmark, the official said.
South Korea is set to decide in mid-July on whether to approve the facilities on their sanitary conditions -- a key procedure for the first imports of beef from the two European countries.
The ministry said in a public notice in May that only beef from cattle younger than 30 months can be shipped to South Korea from the Netherlands and Denmark.
Previously, South Korea has never imported beef from the two nations, according to the ministry.
South Koreans consumed about 654,000 tons of beef in 2018, with Korean beef accounting for 36 percent of the total at some 237,000 tons.
South Korea imported 220,000 tons of U.S. beef in 2018, making up 53 percent of the foreign beef market in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Australia came in second at 169,000 tons or 40 percent last year, according to the ministry.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
2
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
3
Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
-
5
Last body found confirmed as S. Korean missing in Danube boat sinking