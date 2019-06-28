DRAM prices halved in 6 months: report
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Prices of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips have halved in the last six months, industry data showed Friday, as the decline continued in the wake of the U.S. ban on Huawei's shipments of smartphones and server products.
The average price of 8-gigabit DDR4 DRAM, a benchmark price for the category, came to US$3.31 this month, plunging 11.7 percent from a month earlier, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce. Compared to its price six month ago, it declined 54.3 percent.
DRAM prices have been sliding this year, and the pace of the decline in June was faster than the previous month as the trade war between the United States and China dampened demand in the memory chip sector, which was already grappling with high inventory levels.
TrendForce expected DRAM prices to fall by between 10 and 15 percent in the third quarter, sharper than its previous estimate of a 10 percent decline. It also predicted that demand for DRAM will fall below market expectations because of the U.S. ban on Huawei products.
However, prices of NAND flash chips remained steady in June, TrendForce data showed.
The price of 128 GB MLC products, applied in memory cards and USB flash drives, was $3.93, the same as last month. Although its price was 15.7 percent down from six months ago, industry insiders said the price is stabilizing.
For this month, the power outage at a Toshiba Memory Corp. plant in Japan apparently damaged the global supply of NAND chips, industry insiders said.
Toshiba is the world's second-largest producer of NAND flash memory chips. U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc.'s output reduction announcement also impacted the NAND prices.
