Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on margins of G-20 gathering in Japan
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss bilateral ties and the thorny issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, had an unannounced meeting amid diplomatic tensions over the forced labor issue stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
"The two ministers exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula issue and the overall relationship between South Korea and Japan," the ministry said in a press release.
During the ministerial talks, Kang repeated Seoul's position on last year's Supreme Court rulings in Seoul that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor.
Seoul recently proposed creating a joint fund from South Korean and Japanese firms to compensate victims.
Tokyo turned down the proposal as it argues all reparation-related issues have been settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
"The two ministers agreed to continue efforts to stably manage and develop the two countries' relations through close communication between the South Korean and Japanese diplomatic authorities, including the ministerial-level ones," the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
2
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
3
U.S. says it remains ready for talks with N. Korea
-
4
U.S. Senate passes defense bill with amendment on N.K. sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province