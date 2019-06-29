(3rd LD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
(ATTN: UPDATES with Trump's remarks on DMZ in paras 7-8; ADDS background in last para)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border when he travels to South Korea later in the day.
Trump made the offer on Twitter on Saturday (Japan time), hours before he was due to visit Seoul from Osaka, Japan, where he has been attending a Group of 20 summit.
"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)," Trump wrote.
"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"
There had been speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could happen inside the Demilitarized Zone when he visits Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
But Trump denied before leaving Washington on Wednesday that he planned to meet Kim, saying only that he may speak to the North Korean leader "in a different form."
At a meeting in Osaka with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Trump confirmed that he will be going to the DMZ. That part of the trip had previously been reported to be under consideration.
"We're going there," he said, according to news reports. "If he's there, we'll see each other for two minutes," he added, noting that he's unsure whether Kim is in the country.
If the two meet, it will be their third time seeing each other after their historic first summit in Singapore last June and their second summit in Vietnam in February.
The U.S. and North Korea have been negotiating the dismantlement of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief, but talks have stalled since the second summit ended without a deal.
An exchange of personal letters between Trump and Kim this month led to hopes for a revival of talks.
Stephen Biegun, the U.S. point man on the North, met with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul on Friday and expressed the U.S.' willingness to hold "constructive" dialogue with the North, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.
Biegun also said the U.S. was ready to advance the commitments made at the Singapore summit "in a simultaneous and parallel manner."
The first Trump-Kim meeting yielded an agreement to establish "new" relations between the two countries and build a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. It also committed the North to work toward complete denuclearization in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump are expected to discuss ways to resume the negotiations. Moon has been eager to act as a mediator between North Korea and the U.S., and held three summits of his own with Kim last year.
The South Korean president said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies this week that the U.S. and the North have been engaged in back-channel talks over a third summit.
The North later denied that such discussions were taking place.
It will be Trump's second visit to South Korea since taking office. The first was in November 2017. Trump tried to go to the DMZ during that trip too, but heavy fog forced his helicopter to turn back.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
2
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
3
Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
-
5
Last body found confirmed as S. Korean missing in Danube boat sinking