Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 08:51 June 29, 2019

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly normalized after 84 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers focused on next general elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump, Xi clash at G-20 summit (Donga llbo)
-- Concerns over US-China trade war at G-20 summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi offers gentle gesture (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Japan leaders shake hands for 8 seconds at G-20 summit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump, Xi to face each other at G-20 summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal (Hankyoreh)
-- US, China clash, 'ticking trade war bomb' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Manufacturing industry in crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean drugs continue to fail in phase 3 clinical trials (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At G20, Moon gets 8-second shake from Abe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony (Korea Herald)
-- Moon can mediate between Kim, Abe (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!