(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 29)
Moon-Trump meeting should expedite reopening of talks
Following the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, President Moon Jae-in will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Korea.
Trump's June 29 to 30 visit is his second to Korea since taking office. The two leaders will hold a summit Sunday at Cheong Wa Dae. The meeting comes after Moon's talks with leaders of countries closely involved in the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, including China and Russia.
Moon's meeting on the sidelines of the G20 with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Thursday, which came on the heels of Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, did not produce tangible results, except to convey Kim's intentions toward resolving the deadlock in nuclear negotiations through dialogue. Moon also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also held his first summit with Kim in Vladivostok in April.
All in all, Moon failed to make much of an impact at the G20. Making matters worse, he lost face after North Korea publicly belittled the South Korean government's arduous mediating efforts while Moon was still at the summit.
In a highly offensive tone, a director-general at the North Korean Foreign Ministry's U.S. department issued a statement Thursday, telling the South Korean government not to meddle in U.S.-North Korea talks and stressing that Pyongyang and Washington will directly use their own channels to communicate. It added there was no need to for the bilateral negotiations to go through the South Korean government.
Such remarks, although coming from a working-level official, were a genuine affront to all endeavors of President Moon for establishing lasting peace on the peninsula. It also goes against Moon's continued trust in Kim's commitment toward denuclearization despite his failure to deliver his side of the several agreements following inter-Korean summits last year. After the statement, it is clear that Pyongyang is in no rush for a fourth inter-Korean summit.
The statement also bashed Moon's call on North Korea to show real determination to get rid of its nuclear weapons during his latest overseas trip to Northern Europe.
Against this backdrop, it is timely for the leaders of Korea and the U.S. to get together and discuss ways to bring Kim back to the negotiation table before it is too late. Moon and Trump should use the upcoming summit as an occasion to narrow their differences regarding sanctions and other conditions hampering the negotiation process. They should also hold frank discussions about other urgent bilateral issues in trade and defense areas.
(END)
