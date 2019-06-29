(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 29)

President Moon Jae-in has returned home after wrapping up his attendance of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan. The meetings he had on the sidelines of the G-20 summit were considered an opportunity for the liberal government to prove its diplomatic capability through direct dialogue with big powers to address the North Korean nuclear threat. Yet the results of his summits fall way short of our expectations. Above all, Moon could not have a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe even though he was the host of the whole event. It is unprecedented that a South Korean president did not have a face-to-face meeting with a Japanese prime minister on such an occasion. The absence of a bilateral summit explicitly shows the ongoing diplomatic stalemate between Seoul and Tokyo.