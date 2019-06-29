Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 29, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Rain 60

Incheon 26/20 Rain 60

Suwon 26/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 24/21 Rain 80

Daejeon 24/21 Rain 80

Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 30

Gangneung 27/20 Rain 60

Jeonju 24/21 Rain 80

Gwangju 24/21 Rain 90

Jeju 28/22 Rain 90

Daegu 24/21 Rain 90

Busan 23/21 Rain 90

(END)

