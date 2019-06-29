Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 29, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Rain 60
Incheon 26/20 Rain 60
Suwon 26/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 24/21 Rain 80
Daejeon 24/21 Rain 80
Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 30
Gangneung 27/20 Rain 60
Jeonju 24/21 Rain 80
Gwangju 24/21 Rain 90
Jeju 28/22 Rain 90
Daegu 24/21 Rain 90
Busan 23/21 Rain 90
(END)
