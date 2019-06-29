Cheong Wa Dae: No decision on Trump-NK leader meeting
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest twitter message on North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that "Nothing has been decided."
Trump offered in the message to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between the two Koreas, during his upcoming trip to South Korea.
Trump will leave for the South for a two-day trip later Saturday after attending the two-day Group of 20 summit here. He was widely expected to visit the DMZ during the trip.
"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump wrote.
Cheong Wa Dae, however, said, "There's nothing decided for now" with regard to Trump's twitter message.
"There's no change in our position to want North Korea-U.S. dialogue to resume," its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
2
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
3
Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
-
5
Last body found confirmed as S. Korean missing in Danube boat sinking