(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump reminded South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday that he has offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Just before the Group of 20 summit's final session, Trump approached Moon and asked him whether he saw a related Twitter message.
Earlier in the day, Trump said he would travel to the DMZ, the inter-Korean border, during his trip to South Korea this weekend.
Moon replied, "Yes," and told Trump, "Let's try together," according to Cheong Wa Dae. Trump gave him a thumbs-up, it added.
Both Moon and Trump are scheduled to head to South Korea after attending the G-20 session.
Cheong Wa Dae has not confirmed yet whether they will go to the DMZ together as they planned in Trump's previous visit to South Korea in 2017. It was aborted at that time because of bad weather.
With regard to Trump's tweet, Cheong Wa Dae formally said, "There's nothing decided for now.
"There's no change in our position" in desiring the resumption of North Korea-U.S. dialogue, its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.
