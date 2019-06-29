Int'l Red Cross to extend emergency aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The international Red Cross has decided to extend emergency aid for North Korea to help the impoverished nation cope with worsening food shortages caused in part by droughts.
The Swiss-based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday (local time) that the aid period that started in May will be extended for two more months until October.
The IFRC has also set aside 249,929 Swiss francs (US$247,000) for the aid program, up from the original 76,946 Swiss francs.
The funds will be spent to provide some 40 water pumps and fuel to operate the pumps and educate farmers about proper use, the IFRC said.
The provision is also expected to benefit 34,414 North Korean residents, up from the original plan of 22,129 people.
The IFRC said providing water pumps is essential, especially for the spring crop production, because a shortage would deprive North Koreans of food supplies until the main harvesting season in September.
A recent joint report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization found that 10.1 million, or 40 percent, of North Korea's population is in urgent need of food assistance. It said the North needs at least 1.36 million tons of additional grain to make up for the food shortage this year.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
2
Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
-
4
Last body found confirmed as S. Korean missing in Danube boat sinking
-
5
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue