BTS tops global ticket chart
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Ticket sales from stadium concerts in three countries have earned K-pop group BTS the No. 1 position in the world, a U.S. poll agency said Saturday.
Pollstar said BTS gained the top position on LIVE75 chart with an average of 51,106 tickets earned from six sold-out performances at three stadiums on the group's current world tour.
London's Wembley Stadium had the highest ticket count of the three buildings, with 114,583, followed by the Stade de France in Paris with 107,328 tickets and 84,728 fans at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Pollstar said.
