Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks: Xinhua

All Headlines 14:20 June 29, 2019

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to restart trade talks between the world's two largest economies, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The two countries also agreed to abandon imposing new tariffs on each other and will restart the talks "on the basis of equality and mutual respect," according to the Chinese official media.

The agreement was made on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

