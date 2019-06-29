(LEAD) Moon to greet Trump after attending G-20 summit
(ATTN: UPDATES lead paras with arrival; ADDS photo; CHANGES dateline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in returned to Seoul on Saturday afternoon after a three-day trip to Japan for a Group of 20 summit and prepared to greet U.S. President Donald Trump.
Moon plans to host an official welcoming dinner for Trump at the presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, starting at around 7:40 p.m.
Trump is also flying from Osaka, Japan, for a two-day stay here, which will include summit talks with Moon and a tour of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the inter-Korean border, where he hopes to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
It is widely seen as another crucial event for the slow-going Korea peace process.
It comes amid high expectations for the resumption of Washington-Pyongyang negotiations, probably on a summit level once again.
In Osaka, Moon engaged in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to highlight his vision for regional peace and the group's role in addressing global trade disputes and other challenges.
He also had separate summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the G-20, as well as Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xi and Putin conveyed the North Korean leader's "unchanged" denuclearization commitment, sharing the results of their own recent one-on-one talks with Kim, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon, however, had no bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the host of the G-20 event, amid continued diplomatic rifts over their countries' shared history.
Moon shook hands with Abe for eight seconds in the official welcoming ceremony Friday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
(2nd LD) Putin: N. Korean leader says security assurance is a key corresponding step for denuclearization
-
4
(4th LD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row