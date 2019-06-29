Conservative groups hold rallies welcoming Trump's visit to Seoul
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Conservative civic groups rallied in Seoul's city center to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea on Saturday.
Trump is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later in the day for a two-day trip after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. On Sunday, he will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over North Korean nuclear issues.
In a rally organized by supporters of former conservative President Park Geun-hye, a participant wearing a Trump mask went onto a makeshift stage set up in front of Deoksu Palace and sang the national anthem of Korea. And then the U.S. national anthem was played with the giant television screen showing footage from Trump's inauguration ceremony.
They saluted in unison when the host said, "Let's salute President Donald Trump of the United States of America that protects the free Republic of Korea." Some of the participants were holding banners reading, "Thank you America."
The U.S. fought alongside South Korea under the United Nations flag against an invasion by North Korea, which was backed by China and the Soviet Union, during the 1950-53 Korean War. More than 36,000 U.S. troops were killed in the war.
The group is scheduled to hold its main welcoming ceremony for Trump at about 6 p.m. after holding a separate rally against the impeachment of the former President Park.
Our Republican Party, a far-right minor opposition party, held a similar rally in front of the Seoul Station.
Holding banners reading, "South Korea and the United States are a blood alliance" and "We welcome President Trump's visit to South Korea," the participants chanted slogans calling for an immediate release of the jailed Park and a stronger alliance between the two countries.
The party, previously the Korean Patriots Party, was established in July 2017 by supporters of Park, who was ousted from office in March of that year over a corruption scandal.
Meanwhile, progressive civic groups are also planning demonstrations against Trump's visit later in the afternoon at Gwanghwamun and Seoul squares in central Seoul.
"We don't welcome the South Korea visit by President Trump who threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world," one of the groups said in a statement released ahead of its rally set to begin at the Seoul Square in front of the Seoul City Hall at about 5 p.m. "We denounce Trump who enforces sanctions against North Korea and interferes with its internal politics."
Another group, called "No Trump youth-students emergency action," will march from Jonggak Station toward Seoul's city center at about 8 p.m. to voice their opposition to the Trump visit.
(END)
