S. Korean FM, Ivanka Trump to attend forum in Seoul
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to meet with Ivanka Trump in Seoul later this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
Kang and Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and also a White House adviser, will both attend a forum under the theme of "strengthening economic power of global women" at a Seoul hotel Sunday, the ministry said.
The forum will bring in some 60 female business women, civic workers and government officials, including Yoon Song-yee, president of major gamemaker NCSOFT Corp., it said.
The younger Trump will be in Seoul later in the day for a two-day visit, along the sidelines of her father. President Trump will also hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in.
The president's daughter was earlier in South Korea in February 2018 to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. During her trip, she had dinner with Moon and met with U.S. athletes competing in the Games.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
2
(2nd LD) Putin: N. Korean leader says security assurance is a key corresponding step for denuclearization
-
3
(3rd LD) Moon urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
-
4
(4th LD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'