1967 -- Former Gen. Park Chung-hee is sworn in for his second term as president. Park rose to power through a military coup in 1961 and was officially named president by the parliament in 1963. To stay in office, Park changed the Constitution in 1969 to allow a president to serve three consecutive terms. Park was elected again in 1971 but changed the Constitution again in 1972 to secure the presidency for life. In 1979, however, he was assassinated by his chief intelligence officer, Kim Jae-kyu. While his ambitious projects to industrialize the country led to tangible accomplishments, such as rises in average household income and exports, he is also criticized for running a dictatorship that stifled grassroots pro-democracy movements.

