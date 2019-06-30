Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

June 30, 2019

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 25/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20

(END)

