(LEAD) Moon, Trump discuss N. Korea ahead of their DMZ visit
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wants to meet him at the inter-Korean border later in the day, but logistical and security issues should be handled first.
Citing the possibility of meeting Kim at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Trump said: "They want to do it, I want to do it."
He added, "I know that it's very difficult in terms of logistics, security, very complicated."
He made the remarks at the opening of a summit with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae, strongly indicating that Kim might have agreed to show up at the DMZ in the afternoon.
Moon said he will go there with Trump but stressed that the focus will be on the talks between Trump and Kim, if the North Korean leader accepts Trump's offer of a "handshake" meeting.
Trump stressed the strength of the Seoul-Washington alliance.
"I think I can say with great confidence that the relationship with South Korea has never been stronger or better," Trump added.
He pointed out the "good chemistry between the leaders."
After speaking in front of media for about 10 minutes, Moon and Trump started discussions, joined by a small group of their top aides. The White House calls the format a "restricted bilateral program."
The duo will then have an expanded working-lunch session to include more officials of the two sides that will be followed by a joint press conference.
They are apparently focusing on how to resume denuclearization talks and addressing pending alliance and trade issues.
It's their first one-on-one summit since the April one at the White House.
Trump arrived at Cheong Wa Dae after attending a "business leaders' event" with the heads of some South Korean conglomerates at a Seoul hotel.
Trump told the businessmen that, "I understand they want to meet, and I'd love to say hello."
Earlier in the day, he also tweeted, "Today I will visit with, and speak to, our Troops - and also go to the DMZ (long planned)."
On a Cheong Wa Dae welcome dinner hosted by Moon the other night, Trump said on Twitter that he "toasted" a "new Trade Deal." He was apparently referring to the revision of a bilateral free trade agreement.
Trump is scheduled to depart from Korea in the afternoon, but there's a possibility that he will change the schedule.
