N.K. propaganda outlet urges Seoul to seek cross-border policy independent of U.S.
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet urged South Korea on Sunday to handle cross-border issues independently of the United States, warning that the current stalemate in inter-Korean relations could drag on if it sticks to a "subservient" stance.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, issued the criticism as U.S. President Donald Trump is in Seoul for talks with President Moon Jae-in and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) for a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"It is an assessment agreed to by all that nothing can be resolved if the South Korean authorities who cannot make any decision on their own without the U.S. are the counterpart for dialogue," Uriminzokkiri said.
"If the South Korean authorities do not ditch their subservient stance on the U.S., the North-South relations will not move forward from today's state of stalemate," it added.
It, however, did not criticize the U.S. directly.
Pyongyang has beefed up its demand for Seoul to voice its own views on inter-Korean relations, whose advance has been constrained by Washington's push to maintain sanctions on its regime until its complete denuclearization.
