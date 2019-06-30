Go to Contents Go to Navigation
URGENT

Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together

N. Korea bans tours to DMZ amid expectations for Kim-Trump meeting

All Headlines 12:50 June 30, 2019

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has banned tours to the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a Beijing-based tour agency said Sunday, an indication that the restriction was part of security measures for a possible meeting between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The DMZ is closed to tourists visiting from the North Korean side today," Koryo Tours, specializing in trips to North Korea, said in a tweet without providing more details.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in plan to travel to the DMZ after their summit in Seoul. At the start of talks with Moon, Trump said that preparations for a meeting at the DMZ were in the final stage.

"I have been told that Kim Jong-un would like to meet, and that it looks like they are in the final stages of working out just a very quick meeting because I will be at the DMZ," he said.

Hours after Trump expressed his desire for a DMZ meeting with Kim on Saturday, North Korea called the proposal a "very interesting suggestion."

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#DMZ #travel ban #Koryo Tours
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!