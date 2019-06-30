(LEAD) Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet at Panmunjom: Moon
(ATTN: ADDS Trump's wording on DMZ event in lead, last paras)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet at Panmunjom, an inter-Korean border village, on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in announced after a summit with Trump, who called it "just a step" that's perhaps "important."
Moon noted that it will be the first time for the leaders of the Cold War foes to hold a meeting at Panmunjom since the Korean War ended with the Armistice Agreement in 1953.
Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, after which Trump was to head straight to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas.
Moon said he has been invited to the DMZ as well, but his "dialogue" with Kim will take place at a later time.
The focus of Sunday's DMZ event is dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, he added.
Trump said his upcoming meeting with Kim is "just a step." He said it "might be an important step, it might not. Probably it is a step in the right direction."
He earlier said he was seeking a "handshake" session, not a summit, at the DMZ.
On the possibility of a formal third summit with Kim, he said, "Good feeling, as far as another meeting; let's see what happens."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
