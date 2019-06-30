FM, Ivanka Trump discuss enhancing women's roles
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and White House adviser Ivanka Trump discussed ways to strengthen women's roles in various fields around the globe Sunday, the foreign ministry said.
Trump was in Seoul as part of her father's entourage for a two-day trip that now officially includes a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
In the forum held hours before talks between President Moon Jae-in and Trump, Kang stressed that women's contributions have been a key to South Korea's economic growth and strong demand for education has played an important part in making that happen, the ministry quoted her as saying.
She also said that bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Korea has expanded to gender issues and that Korea puts a lot of efforts into helping women in developing countries get chances to learn and improve their health.
Ivanka Trump agreed and pointed out this can also apply to North Korean women. She believes that they could also play a part in bringing prosperity and peace to their country, and called for bilateral efforts to help realize it, the ministry quoted her as saying.
Also present at the meeting were about 60 officials from related government agencies and entrepreneurs, including Gender Minister Jin Sun-mee and Yoon Song-yee, president of online games developer NCSoft Corp.
