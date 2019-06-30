Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together

All Headlines 15:01 June 30, 2019

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump visited an observation post along the inter-Korean border, overlooking North Korea, and received a briefing from front-line troops Sunday.

The trip to the Observation Post Ouellette came just ahead of Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom, also known as the Joint Security Area, located not far away from there.

Wearing a suit, Trump looked at the northern side across the DMZ with no binoculars, according to TV footage.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (C) look at North Korea from the Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, on June 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

