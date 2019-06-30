Rival parties say Trump-Kim's planned DMZ meeting carries historic meaning
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties expressed optimism about a planned meeting by the leaders of the United States and North Korea at the inter-Korean border village Sunday, saying it carries a historic meaning.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas on Sunday, where the 1950-53 Korean War ended with the signing of the Armistice Agreement.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said the meeting is expected to serve as an occasion to transform the DMZ into a symbol of peace and cooperation, from that of inter-Korean division and confrontation.
"We expect that a de facto trilateral summit among the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. will lead to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a permanent peace regime to enter an irreversible phase," Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, a DP spokesman said. President Moon Jae-in also visited the DMZ, with Trump.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) stressed that the goal of North Korea's denuclearization should be the complete abandonment of its nuclear weapons.
"Talks for the sake of the talks cannot protect the people's life and security. There has been no tangible progress under the Moon government. We hope Trump's visit to the DMZ does not end as a formality," said Rep. Jun Hee-kyung, a spokeswoman of the conservative party.
The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) assessed that Trump's DMZ trip reaffirms his will to resolve North Korea's nuclear issues.
"We hope (Trump and Kim) could come up with practical steps (for the North's denuclearization) at this meeting," Rep. Choi Do-ja, a BP spokeswoman, said.
The liberal Party for Democracy and Peace called on the government to mobilize all its resources to prod the U.S. and North Korea to yield productive results in their denuclearization talks.
The leftist Justice Party expressed hope that the Trump-Kim meeting will become a milestone for establishing a permanent peace on the peninsula.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
-
5
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
1
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump dines with Moon ahead of summit, DMZ visit
-
4
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says he will visit DMZ with Moon