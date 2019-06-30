Trump supporters, protestors hold major rallies in Seoul
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean activists from both conservative and progressive groups held rallies in Seoul on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump visited the country, with no collisions being reported.
Trump arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a two-day visit following his trip to Osaka, Japan, to take part in the Group of 20 summit.
South Koreans were divided over the visit, with various groups expressing different opinions over the Seoul-Washington relationship.
A left-leaning activist group of college students staged a rally in front of a hotel where Trump held a meeting with South Korean business leaders earlier in the day, with protestors condemning the U.S. president for allegedly seeking to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
The same group held a separate rally in the front of the U.S. embassy as well until they were relocated by police officers.
Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea, another progressive group here, hosted a press conference in central Seoul, claiming that the efforts for denuclearization should be made simultaneously with the signing of a peace treaty with North Korea.
The two Koreas are technically in a state of war as the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
As a vehicle that appeared to be carrying Trump passed the protestors, the activists chanted slogans such as "Peace treaty now" and "End the Korean War."
Conservative groups, on the other hand, held their own rallies to welcome the U.S. president's visit here, calling for a stronger alliance between Seoul and Washington.
The protestors waved South Korean and U.S. flags and chanted "Thank you, USA" as Trump's vehicle passed along the street.
Our Republican Party, a far-right minor opposition party, held a similar rally in central Seoul. The party temporarily moved its protest tents set up in central Seoul to cooperate with the government's preparations for Trump's visit.
The party has illegally pitched the tents on the plaza to call for the release of jailed former President Park Geun-hye, pitting itself against the city government, which has ordered their removal.
The police dispatched officers in the downtown Gwanghwamun area to prevent collisions, but no major accidents were reported.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
-
5
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
1
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump dines with Moon ahead of summit, DMZ visit
-
4
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says he will visit DMZ with Moon