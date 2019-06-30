Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump crosses into N. Korea, holds talks with Kim Jong-un

June 30, 2019

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump stepped briefly into North Korea, together with the country's leader Kim Jong-un, Sunday before holding a bilateral meeting at the inter-Korean border area.

Trump became the first sitting American president to have set foot in the communist nation. The two sides fought each other in the 1950-53 Korean War.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after crossing the Military Demarcation Line into the North's side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, on June 30, 2019. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil. (Yonhap)

Trump first walked toward the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which divides the truce village, also called the Joint Security Area. Then Kim showed up and approached Trump. They shook hands and crossed the line together into the northern side. They posed for photos before walking across it into the south.

Trump said he was "proud to step over that line," to become the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea.

Kim said the crossing reflects his decision to open a new future in Pyongyang-Washington relations.

They were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The three leaders walked into the Freedom House, a building on the southern side. Kim and Trump were seated together for joint press availability and apparently held closed-door bilateral talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross the Military Demarcation Line into the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, on June 30, 2019. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil. (Yonhap)

