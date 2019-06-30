Biegun met secretly with N. Koreans ahead of surprise 3rd Trump-Kim meeting
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Top U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun met secretly with North Korean officials to pull off Sunday's surprise meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border, sources said Sunday.
Biegun, special representative for North Korea, traveled by helicopter to the northern side of the border truce village of Panmunjom late Saturday, together with National Security Council official Allison Hooker, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.
It's not known who was in the North Korean team, but it was rumored to have been led by Kim Chang-son, leader Kim's protocol chief.
They discussed the protocol and other necessary procedures for the third summit of their leaders in the heavily fortified border that has separated the two Koreas since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice.
Their meeting came only hours after North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui responded positively to what appeared to be Trump's spur-of-the-moment tweet offer to meet Kim at the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.
While attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, early Saturday, Trump wrote that if Kim were to read his message, they should meet at the border village for "a handshake" and perhaps "say Hello" while he was in Seoul for a summit with President Moon Jae-in.
Trump appears to have made the bold decision alone. Even Biegun, who had arrived in Seoul earlier in the week ahead of the Moon-Trump summit, was surprised to read Trump's tweet and found himself having less than a day left to prepare for summit talks, the sources said.
Trump's message was more dramatic because he had earlier ruled out the possibility of meeting Kim at the heavily fortified border when he was asked about the likelihood of such an encounter before he left for Japan.
With the North's positive signal, the U.S. side contacted Pyongyang through a hotline between the United Nations Command (UNC) and North Korea and agreed to hold a working-level meeting to arrange the summit, according to the sources.
Speculation over a DMZ meeting of the two leaders had gained further traction after Biegun and Hooker did not show up at the dinner meeting scheduled for the night, which was part of the schedule for the Moon-Trump talks.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
-
5
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
1
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
2
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
3
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump dines with Moon ahead of summit, DMZ visit