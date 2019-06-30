N. Korean leader highlights 'flexibility' via DMZ meeting with Trump
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's acceptance of U.S. President Donald Trump's short-notice invitation to meet at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Sunday is yet another demonstration of Kim's flexibility on the diplomatic scene.
In a move unimaginable under the North's former leaders, Kim showed up at the DMZ for a historic meeting with Trump, just a little more than 24 hours after Trump offered to meet with him via a Twitter message Saturday morning.
The two leaders held one-on-one talks behind closed doors for about an hour and agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks for the first time since their February summit in Vietnam's Hanoi ended without an agreement.
While Sunday's meeting owed much to Trump's unpredictability in the first place, the realization of such an encounter would have been highly unlikely had it not been for Kim, who has been boasting his flexibility, especially on the diplomatic stage, differentiating himself from his predecessors.
"A North Korean leader deciding to meet a U.S. president in one day and actually doing so, it is something unimaginable when we think about the North Korean regime and its leader's supreme status," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University.
It is not the first time Kim has appeared at a summit with less than a day of preparation.
His second summit with President Moon Jae-in in May last year was also held just one day after the North Korean leader proposed meeting, following Trump's announcement to call off the first U.S.-North Korea summit.
Describing Kim's characteristics in a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies last week, Moon said Kim is a "flexible yet resolute person."
Moon cited a live joint press conference he held with Kim after the April summit last year, which was unprecedented for a North Korean leader.
"The original plan was to announce (the agreements) through a written document such as a joint statement but I suggested a press conference, considering the historic significance of the summit and its agreements, and Chairman Kim instantly accepted the proposal," Moon said of last year's press conference.
Sitting next to Trump at the Freedom House, a building on the southern side of the Panmunjom, on Sunday, Kim also highlighted the fact that the DMZ meeting was not arranged in advance through the personal letters they exchanged earlier this month.
Kim said he was "surprised" to learn of Trump's meeting offer, but agreed to meet the U.S. leader as he thought it could have a "positive influence" on the moves they will make in the future.
Experts say the flexibility shown by Kim should be extended to the North's attitude in talks with the U.S., which have effectively stalled since the collapse of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi.
Moon has also expressed hope that Kim would demonstrate "this kind of flexible determination during denuclearization negotiations as well."
Kim will likely stick to his current position in key areas, such as sanctions and security guarantee, but the determination Kim has shown through the DMZ meeting gives hope that he could make some "bold decision" in the negotiations too, professor Lim said.
"Not just in terms of U.S.-North Korea relations, this unique style of Kim could mean that he is somebody we can communicate with and someday find a compromise with," the professor said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
-
5
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
1
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
2
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
3
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump dines with Moon ahead of summit, DMZ visit