(News Focus) Trump-Kim encounter at DMZ brightens Korea peace process
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- What seemed to be an increasingly fragile Korean peace process looks set to gather steam as the leaders of the United States and North Korea reaffirmed their desire on Sunday to transcend the enmity and mistrust that had beset their countries' ties.
Marking a milestone in the checkered history of the bilateral relationship, U.S. President Donald Trump walked into the North across the Military Demarcation Line, met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and returned to the South with him in a highly symbolic move.
Their handshakes, broad smiles and exchanges of warm pleasantries -- symbolic of their growing friendship -- tempered skepticism and doubts over their peace efforts and brightened the prospects for their summit-driven diplomacy on the North's denuclearization.
"President Trump has just walked across the demarcation line. That made him the first U.S. president to visit our country," Kim said through an interpreter. "This is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all unfortunate past and open a new future."
Trump said in turn, "A lot of progress has been made. A lot of friendships have been made and this has been in particular a great friendship."
The Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone, the site of their landmark rendezvous, served as a reminder that peace efforts, driven by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump and Kim, are making headway.
Under last year's inter-Korean military accord aimed at reducing border tensions and preventing accidental clashes, the two sides removed landmines and pulled out weapons from the JSA.
The heavy armament of the JSA came in the wake of the 1976 "axe murder incident" in which North Korean soldiers killed two U.S. soldiers who were trimming a tree in the buffer zone at the height of the Cold War.
Analysts said that the historic meeting at the DMZ offered a foretaste of what could materialize based on the leaders' personal diplomacy.
"Trump crossing the border into the North sent a strong signal that he has a sincere will to address the hostility-laden relationship between the two countries," said Nam Chang-hee, a professor of international politics at Inha University.
"But that is of course based on conditions, including Pyongyang's denuclearization steps that are acceptable to the international community, including the U.S.," he added.
During Sundays' talks, Trump and Kim agreed to start working-level talks in the "next two or three weeks to see whether or not they can do something," according to Trump. The talks, if held, would mark the first official dialogue since the no-deal summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February.
Until recently, hopes for the peace process were dimming due to the absence of official talks between the U.S. and the North and their exchange of inflammatory acts, such as the North's missile launches and the U.S.' seizure of a North Korean ship, extension of sanctions and accusations about the regime's "horrible" human rights record.
The North's tepid response to the inter-Korean military accord has also cast a pall over the peace process, as the South has been enforcing it alone despite criticism that the unrequited moves could render its defense "porous."
On top of it, an intensifying competition between the U.S. and China over trade, technology, maritime security and other fronts has fueled worries that it could inject new geopolitical complexities into the peace efforts.
However, the sit-down between Trump and Kim at the border gave much-needed impetus to the peace campaign to lead to the upcoming working-level engagement between their negotiation teams.
Whether the new round of talks will yield a breakthrough soon remains uncertain given differences over the extent of Pyongyang's denuclearization in return for Washington's sanctions relief and security guarantees.
"The Trump-Kim meeting this time was meaningful in that it helped revive the flames of the efforts to enhance the Washington-Pyongyang relationship, and it took place in part because of their respective needs for domestic politics," said Kim Yeon-su, a professor of North Korean studies at the National Defense University.
But the professor called for a cautious approach in holding such summits, saying top-level meetings should be used as important opportunities to make progress in the peace efforts rather than exhausting the chances for symbolism.
"There appear to be growing tendencies (in Washington) to use the North Korea diplomacy in the context of domestic politics," he said. "That was what has been repeated in the North-U.S. history," he added.
The DMZ summit could be an occasion that Trump can use to show that he has been playing a pivotal role in the peace process, while his country has been going through a rough patch with Iran and China.
It has also offered political fodder for Kim bent on bolstering his diplomatic profile, after his latest high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang highlighted the traditional alliance between the two neighbors.
Substantive progress would hinge on what concessions Washington and Pyongyang would make in their upcoming talks.
During the Hanoi summit, Kim offered to dismantle the mainstay Yongbyon nuclear complex north of Pyongyang in return for partial sanctions relief. But Trump rejected it as the complex does not represent the entirety of the North's nuclear program.
Also close coordination between Seoul and Washington is a critical factor to move forward the peace process, analysts said. Intermittent rumors of dissonance between the allies have at times slowed the process.
Some observers raised worries that Trump could try to just maintain the status quo rather than aggressively push for the North's denuclearization as long as Pyongyang sticks to its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests that pose a direct threat to the continental U.S.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
-
5
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
1
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
2
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
3
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump dines with Moon ahead of summit, DMZ visit