Trump heads home after historic DMZ meeting with Kim
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump headed home on Sunday after his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border.
A presidential plane carrying Trump and his entourage left for Washington late in the day from a U.S. air base in Osan, south of Seoul, following his two-day stay in South Korea. He arrived in Seoul from a trip to Osaka, Japan, where he took part in a Group of 20 summit.
After holding a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in here on Sunday, Trump made a trip to the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone where he met North Korean leader Kim.
Trump made history by briefly crossing into the North together with Kim, becoming the first U.S. president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.
Returning to the southern side, Trump and Kim met Moon in the first-ever three-way meeting of the leaders. The two later went for one-on-one talks for about an hour behind closed doors and agreed to resume working-level talks on denuclearization.
The Trump-Kim meeting came after a monthslong lull in denuclearization talks following their no-deal summit in February.
"Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un," Trump tweeted. "Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a real honor."
