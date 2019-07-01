N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held a "historic meeting" at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to resume dialogue for denuclearization, the North's official news agency reported Monday.
During the meeting on Sunday, they "agreed to keep in close touch in the future" and "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"In 66 years since the Armistice Agreement in 1953 there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom, place that had been known as the symbol of division," the KCNA said.
