Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin selected to 1st All-Star team
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- On the strength of an outstanding season, Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin has been selected to his first All-Star team.
Ryu was announced as one of 12 pitchers for the National League (NL) All-Star squad by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Sunday (local time).
Ryu is the fourth South Korean to earn an All-Star selection, after Park Chan-ho of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001, Kim Byung-hyun of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2002 and Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers in 2018.
After the starting position players for each league were voted on by fans, the remaining spots were filled by player voting (16 spots for the NL) and by the MLB Commissioner's Office (eight spots).
The All-Star Game will be played on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Ryu was a no-brainer choice as he's put together a Cy Young-worthy campaign. He leads all major league pitchers with a 1.83 ERA -- this despite his worst out of the season against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, when he was shelled for seven earned runs in four innings -- and Ryu also has the lowest walks and hits per inning (WHIP) in the NL with 0.90.
With 94 strikeouts against only seven walks all season, Ryu has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 13.43, tops in the majors by a wide margin. The next best on the list is Ryu's Dodger teammate Walker Buehler at 7.43.
If Ryu keeps it up, he'll break the all-time record of 11.62 (186 strikeouts and 16 walks) set by Phil Hughes of the Minnesota Twins in 2014.
Ryu is tied for the NL lead with nine wins. He's been stuck at that number over his past four starts.
Ryu's Dodger manager, Dave Roberts, will serve as the skipper for the NL team. Managers for each league will select the starting pitchers, and Roberts may well go with his own man in Ryu.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
-
3
Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
-
4
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
1
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
2
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
3
(LEAD) Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says he will visit DMZ with Moon
-
5
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks