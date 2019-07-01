(2nd LD) Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin expected to start 1st All-Star Game

Ryu was a no-brainer All-Star choice as he's put together a Cy Young-worthy campaign. He leads all major league pitchers with a 1.83 ERA -- this despite his worst out of the season against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, when he was shelled for seven earned runs in four innings -- and Ryu also has the lowest walks and hits per inning (WHIP) in the NL with 0.90.