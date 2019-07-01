(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 1)

Trump might have thought that the scene of him meeting Kim at such a symbolic place as Panmunjom could help strengthen his image as a man in charge of the North Korean nuclear issue and peace. In fact, Trump, who launched his re-election campaign last month, bragged about being the first US president to manage the nuclear issue well. "Frankly, if I didn't become president, you'd be having a war right now with North Korea," he said in Osaka. He reiterated his success in containing the North Korean nuclear crisis and reducing the fear of war on the peninsula in several occasions Sunday.