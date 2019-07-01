(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 1)

In this regard, the Trump-Kim meeting at the DMZ, which divides the two Koreas, raises hope for a breakthrough in their stalled talks. This epoch-making event would have been impossible without concerted efforts by Trump and Moon for denuclearization and peace-making on the peninsula. It was also the first time that both leaders of the two allies visited the border together. Additionally, it was unprecedented for the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. to meet at the same time.