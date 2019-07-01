Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 1
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- KCNA's report on Trump-Kim DMZ meeting
-- (News Focus) Prospect of working-level denuclearization talks
-- (News Focus) DMZ meeting resets nuclear talks amid lingering skepticism
-- Actor Kim Soo-hyun's military discharge
Economy & Finance
-- Gov't to announce June export data
-- Carmakers to report sales in June
(END)
