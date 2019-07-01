Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June

All Headlines 09:00 July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments came to US$44.18 billion for June, down from the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 11.1 percent on-year last month to $40 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $4.17 billion in June, marking 89 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#trade balance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!