Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 29/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/22 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/22 Rain 0

Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 31/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/21 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/22 Sunny 60

Busan 26/22 Sunny 60

