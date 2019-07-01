The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 July 01, 2019
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.73 1.73
2-M 1.72 1.72
3-M 1.71 1.70
6-M 1.70 1.70
12-M 1.69 1.70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
2
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
3
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ