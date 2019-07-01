(LEAD) Tax agency to reduce probes into companies: new tax chief
(ATTN: UPDATES with data on tax probes)
SEJONG, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new tax chief vowed Monday to cut the number of probes into companies to ensure their normal business operations will not be undermined.
National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun also said in his inaugural ceremony that the tax agency will cut the ratio of irregular tax probes into companies. He did not elaborate.
The tax agency said it carried out probes into 5,147 companies in 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available.
He added that the tax agency will crack down on offshore and other tax evasion to establish a fair taxation system.
In May, the tax agency launched probes into 84 companies -- 63 South Korean firms and 21 foreign companies -- and 20 individuals for their alleged offshore tax evasion.
The NTS has collected more than 1 trillion won (US$867 million) in taxes from offshore tax evaders per year since 2013.
Offshore tax evasion has been on the rise in recent years as some wealthy people have shifted their assets to offshore tax havens in an apparent move to exploit legal loopholes and not pay their dues.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump, Kim meet at DMZ, agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president