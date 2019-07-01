U.S.-China summit offers temporary remedy but uncertainties remain high: BOK official
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Uncertainties stemming from the trade dispute between the United States and China continue to remain high despite a bilateral summit between the countries' leaders over the weekend that offered a temporary truce, a senior official from the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday.
"In summary, it is positive from a short-term perspective, but from a long-term perspective, uncertainties remain high," Yoon Myun-shik, BOK's senior deputy governor, told reporters.
The remarks came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a truce in the countries' trade dispute in a summit held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, also agreeing to restart the countries' trade negotiations.
The trade dispute began to escalate on May 10 when the countries failed to reach an agreement in their yearlong trade negotiations.
South Korea's exports have been taking a direct hit as the world's two largest economies also happen to be the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
South Korea's outbound shipments have dropped every month since December, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year last month.
"We had expected exports to improve once (global) market conditions improve, and the price of semiconductors goes up in the second half, but it seems a recovery in the semiconductor market is being delayed," Yoon noted.
Yoon said the truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute will likely have a positive impact on the country's exports.
"I expect the summit outcome to have a positive impact, psychologically, as (the dispute) is moving toward a solution instead of escalation as seen in the summit held Saturday," he said.
"Exports have been poor, especially in the semiconductor sector and in China, and that was partly due to the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute, but our basic stance is that (exports) will improve once the semiconductor market bottoms out," the BOK official added.
