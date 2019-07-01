Samsung Heavy wins US$120 mln deal for special-purpose ship
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that it has clinched a US$120 million deal to build a special-purpose vessel for a European company.
The shipbuilder said it is set to deliver the vessel to the client by March 2022. Samsung Heavy declined to identify its client and the nature of the special-purpose ship.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy said it has so far achieved 41 percent, or US$3.2 billion, of this year's annual target of $7.8 billion worth of orders -- a 28 percent increase from the $2.5 billion secured in the same period last year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
2
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
3
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ