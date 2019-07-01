Busan police chief named to lead Seoul police agency
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, was appointed as chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in a reshuffle of top police officers on Monday.
Lee Joon-sup, director of the National Security Bureau at the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), was promoted to head the Korean National Police University, while Kim Chang-ryong, commissioner of the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, was named new chief of the Busan agency.
Bae Yong-joo, director of the KNPA's Criminal Investigation Bureau, was named new chief of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, according to the government.
Lim Ho-seon, deputy commissioner general of the KNPA, and Lee Sang-ro, commissioner of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, were retained, it said.
