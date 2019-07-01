History-making U-20 men's football team receives prize money, donates to charities
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- After putting together an unprecedented run at the top FIFA competition in their age group, the South Korean men's under-20 national football team was recognized with prize money Monday.
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea finished runners-up to Ukraine at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland last month. It was the country's best performance at any FIFA men's tournament. Midfielder Lee Kang-in won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament, becoming the first South Korean male player to be so honored at a FIFA competition.
To commemorate the youngsters' accomplishments, the Korea Football Association (KFA) decided to reward the players with about 20 million won (US$17,300) each.
KFA President Chung Mong-gyu shelled out 1 billion won for the cause: 600 million won went to the team and the rest went to the players' alma maters. And the players will donate portions of their prize money to charities of their choice during the Christmas season.
During a ceremony held at a Seoul hotel, the players were joined by coaches and principals from their elementary, middle and high schools, and presented them with oversized checks on stage.
"I am happy to be able to help junior players," said defensive back Kim Hyun-woo, who scored the winner in South Korea's first victory against South Africa in the group stage. "This makes me feel really proud."
Chung Mong-gyu, the KFA chief, said he'd like to see continued growth from these young players.
"I want these players to make their mark on the senior national team," he said. "I hope they won't feel satisfied with their runner-up performance at the U-20 World Cup."
