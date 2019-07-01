'Hyangho Beach Bus Stop' favorite travel destination for BTS fans: poll

Dadaepo Beach in Busan, a southern port city, ranked second with an approval rating of 12.2 percent, followed by Metasequoia Road in Damyang in South Jeolla Province with 12.1 percent, the Line Friends flagship store in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood with 11.8 percent and Iryeong Station in Yangju, north of Seoul, with 7 percent, the poll said.