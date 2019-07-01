Yuhan inks US$870 mln technology export deal for liver disease treatment
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Yuhan Corp. said Monday that it has signed a US$870 million deal with German biotechnology firm Boehringer Ingelheim to export its new liver disease treatment technology.
The deal calls for the two companies to enter into a collaboration agreement to co-develop novel therapeutic candidates for the treatment of patients with advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), officials said.
The deal includes an upfront payment of $40 million, and Yuhan will receive another $830 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain developments, officials said.
The technologies are related to a novel convergence protein called "GLP-1 and FGF21 dual agonist" that is known to lower nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity.
NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat accumulation of more than 5 percent and inflammation in the liver. The disease, which currently has limited treatment, can lead to fibrosis that affects liver function.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
4
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
2
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
4
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July