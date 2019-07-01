Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yuhan inks US$870 mln technology export deal for liver disease treatment

All Headlines 14:52 July 01, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Yuhan Corp. said Monday that it has signed a US$870 million deal with German biotechnology firm Boehringer Ingelheim to export its new liver disease treatment technology.

The deal calls for the two companies to enter into a collaboration agreement to co-develop novel therapeutic candidates for the treatment of patients with advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), officials said.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $40 million, and Yuhan will receive another $830 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain developments, officials said.

The technologies are related to a novel convergence protein called "GLP-1 and FGF21 dual agonist" that is known to lower nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity.

NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat accumulation of more than 5 percent and inflammation in the liver. The disease, which currently has limited treatment, can lead to fibrosis that affects liver function.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yuhan-technology export
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!