SsangYong Motor's June sales fall 18 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 18 percent last month from a year earlier on weak demand for its models.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,159 vehicles in June, down from 12,434 units a year ago, due to weak sales of the Tivoli and G4 Rexton SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 15 percent to 8,219 units in June from 9,684 a year earlier. Exports also plunged 26 percent to 2,156 units from 2,894 during the same period, it said.
From January to June, its sales rose 1.9 percent to 68,189 autos from 66,948 units in the year-ago period, helped by robust sales of the Korando SUV, which was launched in January.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup also includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
4
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president
-
2
(URGENT) Trump meets Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom, inter-Korean border village
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
4
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July